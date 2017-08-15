Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Wrong-way driving is tougher with four flat tires
Ugenti-Rita plans to introduce legislation next session that she hopes will stop wrong-way drivers from crashing on Arizona freeways by installing spike strips on off-ramps. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the August 15 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop ...