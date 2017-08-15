Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Ugenti-Rita plans to introduce legislation next session that she hopes will stop wrong-way drivers from crashing on Arizona freeways by installing spike strips on off-ramps. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the August 15 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop ...