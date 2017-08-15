Quantcast
Wrong-way driving is tougher with four flat tires (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report August 15, 2017 , 7:45 pm

Ugenti-Rita plans to introduce legislation next session that she hopes will stop wrong-way drivers from crashing on Arizona freeways by installing spike strips on off-ramps. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the August 15 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop ...

