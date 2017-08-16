Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors this morning selected Geraldine Peten to fill the LD4 House vacancy left by Jesus Rubalcava’s resignation. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the August 16 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, ...