Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Letters to the Editor / Monuments safeguard environment, history

Monuments safeguard environment, history

By: Guest Opinion August 17, 2017 , 4:14 pm

opinion-WEB

Dear Editor:

August 24 is the deadline for U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to give his recommendations to President Trump on whether 27 of our existing national monuments should be opened to drilling, mining and other development. Following an executive order from the president, the Interior Department began a review of these national monuments. The review included a public comment period during which 2.7 million comments were submitted; and 98 percent of the comments were in support of keeping or expanding the current boundaries of our national monuments.

While Secretary Zinke has removed some monuments, including Grand Canyon-Parashant, from the review, it is vital that all of our national monuments, including Ironwood Forest, the Sonoran Desert, and Vermilion Cliffs, remain protected. Each of these monuments safeguards not only essential and rare environments, but also culture and history.

Phoebe Sauter

Environment Arizona

Phoenix

___________________________________________________________

The views expressed in guest commentaries are those of the author and are not the views of the Arizona Capitol Times.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

health-insurance-620

Thanks to McCain for vote that protects Arizonans over age 50

Let’s drop the attempts to penalize people over 50 years of age for being older or sicker. It’s not fair to charge them disproportionately more for coverage just because of their age. And it’s not fair – or right – to scale back or eliminate the tax credits and subsidies that help low-income older Americans afford health insurance.