Monuments safeguard environment, history

Dear Editor:
August 24 is the deadline for U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to give his recommendations to President Trump on whether 27 of our existing national monuments should be opened to drilling, mining and other development. Following an executive order from the president, the Interior Department began a review of these national monuments. The review included a public comment period during which 2.7 million comments were submitted; and 98 percent of the comments were in support of keeping or expanding the current boundaries of our national monuments.
While Secretary Zinke has removed some monuments, including Grand Canyon-Parashant, from the review, it is vital that all of our national monuments, including Ironwood Forest, the Sonoran Desert, and Vermilion Cliffs, remain protected. Each of these monuments safeguards not only essential and rare environments, but also culture and history.
Phoebe Sauter
Environment Arizona
Phoenix
___________________________________________________________
The views expressed in guest commentaries are those of the author and are not the views of the Arizona Capitol Times.
According to wife Lola Zinke, our Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke is having fun on vacation – love on the Bosporus. Here – we wait for his sham review of National Monuments especially of our National Monument. Here is Lola’s twitter page:
https://twitter.com/LolaZinke?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Lola Zinke (@LolaZinke) | Twitter
twitter.com
The latest Tweets from Lola Zinke (@LolaZinke): “CA’s First dog, Calusa Brown. Dogs make people happy, treats make dogs happy https://t.co/qKV4bDJJpO”
This whole National Monument review is a total sham. Secretary of Interior Zinke knows it and goes on a Mediterranean vacation. This is a disgrace.
From Center for Western Priorities: “Secretary Zinke goes on Mediterranean vacation with only one week left to decide the fate of more than a dozen monuments he’s never visited:”
https://medium.com/westwise/ryan-zinke-goes-on-mediterranean-vacation-with-only-one-week-left-on-monuments-review-52874fcd60ec