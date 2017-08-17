Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Some may prefer to overdose in anonymity
Ducey’s requirement that people give their personal information to a state database when they pick up a life-saving drug for opioid overdoses at pharmacies may actually jeopardize lives, according to people who help drug addicts recover. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the August 17 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription ...