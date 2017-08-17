Quantcast
Some may prefer to overdose in anonymity (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report August 17, 2017 , 5:04 pm

Ducey’s requirement that people give their personal information to a state database when they pick up a life-saving drug for opioid overdoses at pharmacies may actually jeopardize lives, according to people who help drug addicts recover. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the August 17 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription ...

