The original sin of state-vs-local concern
Arizona Supreme Court Justice Clint Bolick concurred with his colleagues that state law prohibits Tucson from destroying guns that have been seized or forfeited, with one important distinction: He argued that the court has been misinterpreting the Arizona Constitution and its governance of charter cities for the past 66 years. To read more on this item ...