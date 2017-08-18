Quantcast
The original sin of state-vs-local concern (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report August 18, 2017 , 4:57 pm

Arizona Supreme Court Justice Clint Bolick concurred with his colleagues that state law prohibits Tucson from destroying guns that have been seized or forfeited, with one important distinction: He argued that the court has been misinterpreting the Arizona Constitution and its governance of charter cities for the past 66 years. To read more on this item ...

