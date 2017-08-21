Police: Mine inspector arrested after fighting with nephew

Arizona Mine Inspector Joe Hart has been arrested and accused of domestic violence involving a fight with a male relative.

Kingman police arrested the 73-year-old statewide elected official on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence involving disorderly conduct following an altercation with a 59-year-old nephew over a water line leak.

Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper says both men had bruises and scrapes after fighting Thursday evening and that Hart was the only one arrested because an investigation indicated he started the fight.

Cooper says the incident occurred at a property owned by Hart and rented by the nephew.

Hart was released from jail Friday. He did not immediately return a call for comment Monday.

A former state legislator, Hart is a Republican who was elected as mine inspector in 2006.