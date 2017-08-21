Quantcast
Home / Public Safety / Police: Mine inspector arrested after fighting with nephew

Police: Mine inspector arrested after fighting with nephew

By: The Associated Press August 21, 2017 , 11:46 am

joe-hart-mugshot-web

This Kingman Police Department photo shows suspect Joe Hart at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center in Kingman, Ariz.  (Kingman Police Department via AP)

Arizona Mine Inspector Joe Hart has been arrested and accused of domestic violence involving a fight with a male relative.

Kingman police arrested the 73-year-old statewide elected official on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence involving disorderly conduct following an altercation with a 59-year-old nephew over a water line leak.

Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper says both men had bruises and scrapes after fighting Thursday evening and that Hart was the only one arrested because an investigation indicated he started the fight.

Cooper says the incident occurred at a property owned by Hart and rented by the nephew.

Hart was released from jail Friday. He did not immediately return a call for comment Monday.

A former state legislator, Hart is a Republican who was elected as mine inspector in 2006.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

