Someone will be Trump’s champion in the Senate race (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report August 25, 2017 , 4:01 pm

Robert Graham told our reporter that he and DeWit will meet sometime next week to figure out who should run against Flake in the Republican primary. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the August 25 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside ...

