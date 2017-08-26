Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Breaking News / Businessman Wil Cardon dies

Businessman Wil Cardon dies

By: Luige del Puerto August 26, 2017 , 10:16 pm

Mesa businessman Wil Cardon (Photo from campaign website)

Mesa businessman Wil Cardon (Photo from campaign website)

Businessman Wil Cardon, who took on Jeff Flake for the open U.S. Senate seat in 2012 and ran for secretary of state two years later, has passed away, his family announced tonight.

He was 45.

“Today a father, husband, son, brother and friend to so many left our family to be with the greatest angels, of which he will now be one,” his family said through a statement sent by public relations consultant Jason Rose.

“The only thing that can ease tears at a moment like this is remembering Wil’s smile that was as wide as Arizona, especially when it came to our five children,” the family added.

Cardon’s family did not say how he died, but openly acknowledged his struggles with depression.  The Arizona Republic reported that he committed suicide.

“It is no secret Wil struggled with depression.  He tried mightily for us, for himself and for all to overcome it. We are proud of how he faced this disease with openness and honesty. Today it finally took him, as it takes far too many,” his family said.

Cardon lost to Flake in the 2012 Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Jon Kyl. He also unsuccessfully ran for secretary of state in 2014.

In a series of tweets, Flake expressed sorrow at Cardon’s passing.

“Wil was a good man and a good friend, gone far too soon. My prayers are with Nicole and the entire Cardon family,” Flake said, and recalled how Cardon called him after the shooting incident in Virginia in June “just to make sure I was OK.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

mccain-trump

McCain: Arpaio pardon undermines Trump’s claim for respect of rule of law (access required)

President Donald Trump’s pardon of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio divided Arizona Republicans Friday, with Gov. Doug Ducey calling the ex-lawman a friend and U.S. Sen. John McCain criticizing the decision.