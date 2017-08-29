Another Democrat jumps into race to challenge Sen. Flake

Another Democrat has formally announced a run for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Jeff Flake.

Businessman and former public school teacher Jim Moss of Globe announced Tuesday he would seek his party’s nomination for the seat.

The 62-year-old political newcomer is embracing the progressive political platform championed by Sen. Bernie Sanders. He says he won’t take corporate cash and will push for higher minimum wages, advocate for health care security and protect Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

Two other little-known Democrats, Phoenix activist Deedra Abboud and Sierra Vista attorney Chris Russell, have filed for the race. State Rep. Randall Friese, U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema and Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton are considering runs as well.

Republican Kelli Ward is challenging Flake and other GOP candidates are expected.