Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The ninth seat on the PSPRS Board of Trustees has been vacant since last year because Ducey has twice rejected slates of nominees. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the August 29 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the ...