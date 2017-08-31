Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
30 committees in hot water for not filing reports
Reagan’s office has concluded there’s sufficient reason to refer 30 political committees to the Attorney General’s Office for enforcement action after they failed to file campaign finance reports that were due in July. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the August 31 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to ...