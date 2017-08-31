Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Letters to the Editor / Sen. Barto should reconsider her stance on repealing ACA

Sen. Barto should reconsider her stance on repealing ACA

By: Guest Opinion August 31, 2017 , 5:13 pm

opinion-WEB

As a health care professional caring for medically underserved children and families here in Arizona, I am especially concerned about Senator Barto’s call for continued efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

The ACA made affordable, quality health care coverage possible for millions of Americans, including my own patients. My patients with preexisting health conditions, like Anna, a 17-year-old female diagnosed with lupus, no longer faced denial of coverage or more expensive plans. And Roger, an 11-year-old whose parents lived from paycheck to paycheck but still made too much to qualify for Medicaid prior to its expansion. Women like Luna, a 19-year-old college student on her parents’ health plan, were ensured access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health services including STI testing, well-woman’s exams, and contraception as essential benefits.

The ACA ensured that all Americans had access to affordable and comprehensive health coverage regardless of preexisting conditions or where in the country they lived. The Senate has the opportunity to strengthen our health care system by preserving and building upon the gains of the Affordable Care Act. For my patients in Arizona and for my colleagues’ patients across the country, I urge Senator Barto to reconsider her stance on the ACA. The future of our nation’s health hangs in the balance.

 

Dr. Veenod L. Chulani

Medical director, Quality of Care and Child Safety American Academy of Pediatrics-Arizona Chapter

___________________________________________________________

The views expressed in guest commentaries are those of the author and are not the views of the Arizona Capitol Times.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Sinema-620

Tough childhood, opportunity to give drives Sinema to run for charities (access required)

One week before the race, Gabby Giffords was shot. I immediately knew I had to do something to help. I sent an email to my friends, asking them to donate money or blood to the Red Cross to help the victims of the shooting. The response was overwhelming.