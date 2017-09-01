Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Arizonans to Trump: Don’t do it, bro (access required)

Arizonans to Trump: Don’t do it, bro (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report September 1, 2017 , 6:25 pm

Arizona Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Glenn Hamer minced no words in telling the Trump administration that ending DACA is a terrible idea. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the September 1 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Save those masks for Guy Fawkes night (access required)

Lawrence is working on a bill that would create criminal charges for violent protesters who wear masks. To read more on this item plus all ...