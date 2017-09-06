Quantcast
Come play in Brnovich’s sandbox (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report September 6, 2017 , 5:23 pm

Brnovich is looking to push legislation that would ease the regulatory burden for startup companies offering computer programs or other technologies that supports banking and financial services, an area known as “fintech.” To read more on this item plus all the stories in the September 6 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow ...

