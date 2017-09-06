Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Come play in Brnovich’s sandbox (access required)

Come play in Brnovich’s sandbox (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report September 6, 2017 , 5:23 pm

Brnovich is looking to push legislation that would ease the regulatory burden for startup companies offering computer programs or other technologies that supports banking and financial services, an area known as “fintech.” To read more on this item plus all the stories in the September 6 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

30 committees in hot water for not filing reports (access required)

Reagan’s office has concluded there’s sufficient reason to refer 30 political committees to the Attorney General’s Office for enforcement action after they failed to file ...