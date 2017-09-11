Rescinding DACA was wrong decision

I am extremely disappointed that the DACA program is going to be shut down in six months. This means that nearly 27,900 Arizona young people, and 800,000 young people nationwide, will lose their jobs and face the threat of immediate deportation. DACA had allowed these young individuals to receive temporary relief from deportation, attend schools, work and become integral members of our community.

Republicans and Democrats in Congress must come together quickly to pass a permanent legislative solution to give these young hard-working individuals a chance to remain in the only country they have ever known. Currently, DACA recipients in Arizona pay over $61.3 million a year in state and local taxes. With the loss of DACA protections, Arizona will lose $28.1 million every year. Additionally, the GDP loss from removing DACA workers in Arizona will cost the state over $1.32 billion every year as well as $460 billion nationally over the next decade. I hope that Congress will join the overwhelming majority of Americans who support protecting these hardworking young people and pass a legislative solution in September.

Rep. Reginald Bolding

Arizona House of Representatives

Legislative District 27