Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Letters to the Editor / Rescinding DACA was wrong decision

Rescinding DACA was wrong decision

By: Guest Opinion September 11, 2017 , 2:15 pm

I am extremely disappointed that the DACA program is going to be shut down in six months. This means that nearly 27,900 Arizona young people, and 800,000 young people nationwide, will lose their jobs and face the threat of immediate deportation. DACA had allowed these young individuals to receive temporary relief from deportation, attend schools, work and become integral members of our community.

Republicans and Democrats in Congress must come together quickly to pass a permanent legislative solution to give these young hard-working individuals a chance to remain in the only country they have ever known. Currently, DACA recipients in Arizona pay over $61.3 million a year in state and local taxes. With the loss of DACA protections, Arizona will lose $28.1 million every year. Additionally, the GDP loss from removing DACA workers in Arizona will cost the state over $1.32 billion every year as well as $460 billion nationally over the next decade. I hope that Congress will join the overwhelming majority of Americans who support protecting these hardworking young people and pass a legislative solution in September.

 

Rep. Reginald Bolding

Arizona House of Representatives

Legislative District 27

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Sinema-620

Tough childhood, opportunity to give drives Sinema to run for charities (access required)

One week before the race, Gabby Giffords was shot. I immediately knew I had to do something to help. I sent an email to my friends, asking them to donate money or blood to the Red Cross to help the victims of the shooting. The response was overwhelming.