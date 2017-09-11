Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
They don’t need no stinkin’ deadlines
Legacy Foundation Action Fund, a pro-Ducey dark money group that ran television ads against then-Mesa Mayor Scott Smith during the 2014 Republican primary, argued before the Arizona Supreme Court today that it doesn’t matter whether it missed a 14-day deadline to appeal a $96,000 fine because the Clean Elections Commission doesn’t have the authority to ...