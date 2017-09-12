Judge to fine DOC for not meeting prisoner health care requirements

A federal judge intends to move forward with fines that could add up to millions per month for the Arizona Department of Corrections’ continued noncompliance with the settlement for a prisoner health care lawsuit.

Adding to the potential costs to the state, private health contractor Corizon Correctional Healthcare stands to earn an additional $3.5 million in incentive payments for meeting its obligations under a contract amendment that kicks in Nov. 1.

David Fathi, director of the ACLU’s National Prison Project, which is representing the Arizona prisoners, questioned the wisdom of offering the incentive payments to Corizon.

“It’s interesting because they’re supposed to be complying anyway,” Fathi said. “Why would you pay them an extra $3.5 million to do what they’re supposed to be doing anyway?”

DOC Director Charles Ryan agreed to monitor and report on 103 health care standards, or performance measures, in the 2014 settlement of a lawsuit concerning health care provided to thousands of prisoners statewide.

Attorneys for DOC have argued United States Magistrate Judge David Duncan does not have the authority to impose a fine of $1,000 for each instance of noncompliance across the department’s facilities, but Duncan has flatly rejected that argument – again.

In August, both counsel for DOC and the plaintiff prisoners raised concerns regarding Duncan’s authority when he suggested imposing the fine without a written order.

During a hearing Tuesday, Duncan said he would issue such an order the same day.

A DOC spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

However, counsel for DOC indicated Tuesday the department will issue its own sanctions on Corizon.

The health care contractor responsible for state prisoner care once faced sanctions from DOC of up to $5,000 per incident of noncompliance. But a cap of $90,000 per month was instead put in place, raising concerns that Corizon had decided paying that fee was cheaper than meeting its obligations.

But DOC attorney Daniel Struck told the court Tuesday that cap will no longer be in place as of Nov. 1.

“A lot of these performance measures, these plans – they’re all well and good, but if they’re not followed, it’s not doing anyone any good,” Struck said. “And so, at least from the perspective of the defendant, removing that cap…will get Corizon to train their people, to follow compliance.”

Removing the cap is a step in the right direction as far as plaintiffs’ are concerned, but it struck Duncan as a half-measure.

He told Struck it’s not clear to him that noncompliance is strictly a Corizon problem, especially regarding the transfer of medications when DOC is responsible for the transfer of its charges from one facility to another.

Still, Fathi said he hoped an additional incentive to comply coupled with the threat of far higher sanctions would encourage Corizon to act “at long last.”

Fathi said Duncan’s order on sanctions against the department itself will give DOC extra time to come into compliance, appearing to follow plaintiffs’ recommendations.

Fathi proposed holding off on issuing fines until Nov. 15, giving DOC a chance to “get their act together” but setting an imminent deadline for action.

“We’re two and a half years into this stipulation, and they’re still grossly out of compliance, not even close on some really critical life or death measures,” Fathi said.

DOC currently measures and reports compliance with the agreed upon health care standards, despite recent requests to terminate some reporting.

In June, Duncan lost his patience with the department’s repeated, self-reported failures to meet its obligations, and ordered DOC to provide a list of prisoners who have not received adequate services under eight specific standards, like those governing access to daily medications without interruption.

Fathi said the judge’s order could apply to noncompliance as far back as June, when 2,127 instances of noncompliance were reported, adding up to more than $2 million in that period alone.

Presumably, Fathi said, Duncan’s order would produce similar fines each month until DOC is compliant.

The state pays Corizon $12.06 per prisoner per day to provide care. And with more than 33,000 prisoners, the private contractor is earning roughly $400,000 per day, or nearly $147 million per year.

According to DOC’s budget request for fiscal year 2019, Corizon’s contract expires on June 30, 2018, and the company is currently competing with another contractor, Centurion, for its renewal.

DOC anticipated having $2,8 million within the existing funding base that could go toward increased health care costs under a new contract, but no additional funding was requested at this time because “it is unclear what the funding requirements” will be.