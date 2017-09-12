Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Attorney claims federal prosecutors withheld evidence in fatal border shooting
In new court filings, Sean Chapman says a Mexican doctor who had performed an autopsy on Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez told prosecutors in 2014 that the victim was killed by the first bullet which hit him in the head. Chapman said the other shots he admitted that Lonnie Swartz fired in the 2012 incident came later.