State leaders converge on Arizona House to plan constitutional convention

State leaders who descended on Arizona’s Capitol to make plans for a potential convention of the states hope that their meeting of the minds helps legitimize their effort to amend the U.S. Constitution.

The Balanced Budget Amendment Planning Convention, a gathering of 73 delegates sent by 19 states, including Arizona, is the precursor to the real deal: A convention of the states called for through Article V of the U.S. Constitution, with the intention of limiting federal spending by way of a balanced budget amendment.

Two-thirds of the states must call for such a convention to occur, and so far, lawmakers in 27 states have passed resolutions doing just that, according to the national Balanced Budget Amendment Task Force. With seven states to go, hosting a planning convention helps validate the effort and educate the public and other lawmakers, said Rep. Bob Thorpe, an alternate Arizona delegate.

“This is really more of an introduction to people, to understand the history of conventions,” said Thorpe, R-Flagstaff.

Alabama GOP Sen. Arthur Orr, the lone delegate from his state, said the movement to call for a balanced budget convention is gathering steam. There have been many meetings in anticipation of a bonafide convention of the states, including a mock convention held last fall in Williamsburg, Virginia. But the purpose of the planning convention, hosted by Arizona at the House of Representatives through Friday, is important to show that lawmakers who call for an Article V Convention are committed to the cause, Orr said.

“We’re just one of 50, but everyone that shows up gives greater momentum in this regard to the seriousness of our needing to address the federal deficit,” Orr said.

However, they’ll first need to convince seven more states to call for a convention. The national Balanced Budget Amendment Task Force is targeting nine states in 2017-2018, including some blue states like Idaho, Kentucky, Minnesota, South Carolina and Virginia, according to its website.

Some delegates noted the timing of the planning convention, which began on the same day that the national debt exceeded $20 trillion. That led Gary Banz, an alternate delegate and former Oklahoma representative, to declare that a balanced budget amendment isn’t a “red or blue” issue.

The makeup of the delegates attending the planning convention says otherwise. The push for a balanced budget amendment is admittedly a Republican-dominated cause, but it’s not for a lack of trying to recruit blue states to participate, said Rep. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, who led the efforts to plan the planning convention and sent invitations to all 50 states.

“You can do a FOIA on my emails,” Townsend quipped. “I sent it out to everybody multiple times, and in particular asked California, please come. And they declined.”

Reaching out to blue states was like “pulling teeth,” and Townsend added that it was tough for states where each chamber is controlled by opposing parties — in order to be sent as a delegate, delegates needed authorization from leadership in both Houses. But generally, blue states just didn’t show.

“That’s the problem. The blue states haven’t had an interest in coming,” she said. “If we were talking about overturning Citizens United, they’d probably be here. This isn’t their issue. It’s a Republican issue.”