Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / It was a poorly kept secret (access required)

It was a poorly kept secret (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report September 13, 2017 , 4:10 pm

Little will resign from the Corp Comm after taking a job with the US Department of Energy in Washington, DC. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the September 13 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, state government ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Arizonans to Trump: Don’t do it, bro (access required)

Arizona Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Glenn Hamer minced no words in telling the Trump administration that ending DACA is a terrible idea. To ...