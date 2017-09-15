Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Expect this to come up during the next sunset review (access required)

Expect this to come up during the next sunset review (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report September 15, 2017 , 4:24 pm

The Arizona Free Enterprise Club is calling foul over the Arizona Commerce Authority’s joint venture with GoDaddy founder Bob Parsons in creating a state film office, despite the Legislature’s explicit rejection of a similar proposal. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the September 15 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Come play in Brnovich’s sandbox (access required)

Brnovich is looking to push legislation that would ease the regulatory burden for startup companies offering computer programs or other technologies that supports banking and ...