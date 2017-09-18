Quantcast
School facilities agency accepts auditors’ recommendations

By: The Associated Press September 18, 2017 , 9:11 am

Arizona’s state board responsible for helping school districts keep their facilities up to par says it’ll heed state auditors’ recommendations for improvements in its own operations.

A response by School Facilities Board Executive Director Paul Bakalis accepts the recommendations by the Auditor General’s Office.

The recommendations include detailing eligibility requirements for renovation and repair money, consistently documenting assessments and better tracking completion of projects.

Arizona created the School Facilities Board in 1998 while assuming responsibility for school buildings and other facilities. The move followed a 1991 lawsuit that argued that facility disparities violated a state constitutional mandate for a general and uniform public school system.

A pending lawsuit filed by districts and education groups contends the Legislature has shorted the districts about $2 million for capital projects over the past decade.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

