Rental bikes make debut in Capitol area

Capitol dwellers can now rent bicycles at stations located throughout the Capitol area.

Grid Bikes added four stations near the Capitol last month. Three stations are along Washington Street at 17th Avenue, 15th Avenue and 12th Avenue. Another station is at 17th Avenue and Adams Street.

“That’s been an area that we have been wanting to go into. We’ve had a lot of requests for stations there,” said Lisa Parks, the company’s marketing manager.

The new stations are the westernmost outposts of the Grid Bikes system, which serves Phoenix, Mesa and Tempe, Parks said.

Here’s how it works: You create an account, tied to a credit or debit card, at gridbikes.com. Then, using an account number and a pin number you create, you can rent a bike for $7 per hour. Weekly, monthly, annual, group and student plans drop the hourly cost down a bit, if you plan to use the bikes more frequently.

After you’re done with the bike, you can return it to any Grid Bikes station, or other public bike racks for an extra fee.

Parks said the Capitol bikes can extend lunch options for workers, giving them a way to get downtown quickly without searching for parking.

The company will have representatives at the 15th Avenue and Washington site on September 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help people create accounts and answer questions.