Home / Yellow Sheet Report / No time to wait for an analysis (access required)

No time to wait for an analysis (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report September 18, 2017 , 4:20 pm

Ducey announced his support today for the Graham-Cassidy repeal-and-replace plan for Obamacare that could drop millions from coverage, an endorsement that came despite the lack of analysis from the state’s number-crunchers. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the September 18 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where ...

