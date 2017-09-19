Quantcast
As she was one fond of saying, do the math (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report September 19, 2017 , 4:45 pm

Former Gov. Jan Brewer said she doesn’t have enough information to judge how the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal-and-replace plan will affect Arizona, particularly its Medicaid program. She said she supports the ideas the plan puts forth on individual plans like getting rid of the individual mandate, but thinks the Medicaid issue should be dealt with separately. To ...

