By: Yellow Sheet Report September 21, 2017 , 4:32 pm

Industrial Commission of Arizona Chairman Dale Schultz was drowned out by chants of “si se puede” as he sought to reassure dozens of unionized carpenters, who came to today’s meeting to demand his resignation, that he’s no bureaucrat and that he took his appointment from Ducey so he could make working conditions safer. To read more ...

