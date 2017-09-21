Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Torches and pitchforks are carpenters’ tools
Industrial Commission of Arizona Chairman Dale Schultz was drowned out by chants of “si se puede” as he sought to reassure dozens of unionized carpenters, who came to today’s meeting to demand his resignation, that he’s no bureaucrat and that he took his appointment from Ducey so he could make working conditions safer. To read more ...