Home / Featured News / Ducey says he still supports health care bill

Ducey says he still supports health care bill

By: The Associated Press September 22, 2017 , 1:24 pm

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says he still has hopes for congressional passage of the latest Republican effort to repeal former President Barack Obama’s health care law, despite Sen. John McCain’s announcement that he won’t vote for the bill.

A Ducey tweet reacting to McCain’s announcement Friday doesn’t mention McCain but says the governor still supports the bill and encourages others to do the same.

Ducey also asserts that “51 votes are still possible,” a reference to the number of “yes” votes needed for Senate approval.

Ducey had come out in favor of the bill Monday.

He says the legislation’s block grant approach “is far superior to anything Washington,. D.C. has proposed on health care policy in recent memory, because it shifts dollars and decisions back to the states.”

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

