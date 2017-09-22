Quantcast
Home / Featured News / McCain says no to GOP health care bill

McCain says no to GOP health care bill

By: The Associated Press September 22, 2017 , 11:17 am

Sen. John McCain says he won’t vote for the Republican bill repealing the Obama health care law. His statement likely deals a fatal blow to the last-gasp GOP measure in a Senate showdown expected next week.

The Arizona Republican says he can’t back the partisan GOP measure because “we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats.”

He also says he can’t back it without knowing the proposal’s impact on insurance coverage and premiums. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has said its estimates on that won’t be ready next week.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has said he’ll oppose the bill and Maine Sen. Susan Collins says she’s leaning against it.

Republicans control the Senate 52-48. All Democrats oppose the bill so three GOP “no” votes would doom it.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Issue:

2 comments

  1. paola high
    September 23, 2017 , 7:43 pm at 7:43 pm

    I know who you, Mr McCain, really are. You are a Progressive. Shame on you, Sir. Vote to repeal this awful healthcare Bill. It is the right thing to do.

  2. Roger Lay
    September 25, 2017 , 7:05 am at 7:05 am

    Sen McCain, thanks so much for not supporting the Graham-Cassidy bill. Again it is very obvious that it is a bad bill, which becomes even clearer when congress wants to push the vote through before giving the Congressional Budget Office a chance to assess the bill and issue its report. I agree with you that “we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats.” ObamaCare/ACA has its issues, so lets get busy fine-tuning it until we get it right. Wasting that valuable time on political grandstanding polarizes America and is bad for all of us.

