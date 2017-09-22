Quantcast
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / JLBC puts a damper on Ducey’s week (access required)

JLBC puts a damper on Ducey’s week (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report September 22, 2017 , 4:20 pm

JLBC’s analysis of the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal-and-replace plan projects that Arizona would lose nearly $10.4 billion in health care funding from 2020-26 if the bill passes, an outcome that now seems unlikely after McCain voiced his concrete opposition to the bill. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the September 22 Yellow Sheet ...

