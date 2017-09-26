Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / It’s nearly as free as possible to the general fund (access required)

It’s nearly as free as possible to the general fund (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report September 26, 2017 , 4:48 pm

Ducey launched the Arizona Teachers Academy today, a plan he had announced in his 2017 state of the state address, that will provide free tuition for teachers who agree to teach in Arizona schools. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the September 26 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Expect this to come up during the next sunset review (access required)

The Arizona Free Enterprise Club is calling foul over the Arizona Commerce Authority’s joint venture with GoDaddy founder Bob Parsons in creating a state film ...