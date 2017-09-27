Quantcast
The fine art of agency budget requests (access required)

September 27, 2017

Agencies have sent their annual budget requests to OSPB, hoping Ducey will greenlight their ideas. But the requests for money routinely outpace available funds, and many will ultimately not be granted. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the September 27 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet ...

