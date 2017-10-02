Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Dental therapist proposal to get new hearing before lawmakers
Legislators are again being asked to license dental therapists in Arizona, but after the effort’s resounding failure last year, skeptics continue to argue that backers are responding to a problem that doesn’t exist. Dental therapists are mid-level professionals similar to physician assistants. They would be allowed to perform common procedures, like simple tooth extractions and ...