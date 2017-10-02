DPS trooper, lab tech injured in Vegas shooting

Two employees from the Arizona Department of Public Safety were injured when a gunman opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday.

At least 58 people were killed during the shooting, and hundreds more were injured, making it one of the deadliest mass shootings in American history.

This morning, Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at half-staff.

“Our deepest prayers are with Las Vegas, all those killed and injured, and their families. We especially pray for all Arizonans impacted by this tragic shooting. This incredible loss of life will be felt by Americans everywhere,” he said in a news release.

More than a dozen DPS employees were in Las Vegas, including at least 10 workers attending a law enforcement conference, according to Trooper Kameron Lee, a DPS spokesman.

Two other employees – a trooper and a lab technician – were at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on their personal time and were injured, he said.

The trooper was hit with shrapnel in his back, either from a bullet or other debris, as well as around his hand and wrist, while the lab technician was treated for bumps, scrapes and bruises likely suffered as concert-goers fled the venue during the shooting, Lee said. Both were released from a Las Vegas hospital this morning, he added.

A sergeant attending the law enforcement conference went to the concert site to help with triage implementation after the shooting, and also escorted the two injured, off-duty DPS employees to the hospital and stayed with them until they were released, Lee said.