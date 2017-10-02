Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / DPS trooper, lab tech injured in Vegas shooting

DPS trooper, lab tech injured in Vegas shooting

By: Ben Giles October 2, 2017 , 3:23 pm

This undated photo provided by Eric Paddock shows his brother, Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock. On Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival killing dozens and wounding hundreds. (Courtesy of Eric Paddock via AP)

This undated photo provided by Eric Paddock shows his brother, Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock. On Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival killing dozens and wounding hundreds. (Courtesy of Eric Paddock via AP)

Two employees from the Arizona Department of Public Safety were injured when a gunman opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday.

At least 58 people were killed during the shooting, and hundreds more were injured, making it one of the deadliest mass shootings in American history.

This morning, Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at half-staff.

“Our deepest prayers are with Las Vegas, all those killed and injured, and their families. We especially pray for all Arizonans impacted by this tragic shooting. This incredible loss of life will be felt by Americans everywhere,” he said in a news release.

More than a dozen DPS employees were in Las Vegas, including at least 10 workers attending a law enforcement conference, according to Trooper Kameron Lee, a DPS spokesman.

Two other employees – a trooper and a lab technician – were at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on their personal time and were injured, he said.

The trooper was hit with shrapnel in his back, either from a bullet or other debris, as well as around his hand and wrist, while the lab technician was treated for bumps, scrapes and bruises likely suffered as concert-goers fled the venue during the shooting, Lee said. Both were released from a Las Vegas hospital this morning, he added.

A sergeant attending the law enforcement conference went to the concert site to help with triage implementation after the shooting, and also escorted the two injured, off-duty DPS employees to the hospital and stayed with them until they were released, Lee said.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

road-blocks-construction-620

Carpenters express safety concerns, demand leadership change at Industrial Commission (access required)

Dozens of workers from the Carpenters Union of Arizona attended the commission’s meeting on September 21, where they demanded the resignation of Chairman Dale Schultz, and the firing of Bill Warren, the director of the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety.