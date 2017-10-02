Quantcast
By: Yellow Sheet Report October 2, 2017 , 4:19 pm

In the secretary of state’s budget request, the agency says its current voter registration system, which is more than 10 years old, is outdated and can’t keep up with voters’ needs and cybersecurity concerns. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the September 29 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe ...

