Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Focus / ABWC represents members’ needs in complex water environment (access required)

ABWC represents members’ needs in complex water environment (access required)

By: Guest Opinion October 3, 2017 , 1:00 pm

It will take all parties working together to develop common ground solutions that will protect all of our water interests into the future. Arizona has long been recognized in the West as a leader in water policy. ABWC is playing an important role to ensure that leadership continues well into Arizona’s future.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

(Photo by Ellen O'Brien)

Arizona water policy requires continued vision and leadership (access required)

Was this just a brief respite from 20-plus years of drought, or are we finally at the end of the latest 20- or 30-year dry cycle and ready to start the next wetter period? We don’t know the answers to those questions yet.