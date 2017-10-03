Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Focus / In the end, Arizona must speak with one voice (access required)

In the end, Arizona must speak with one voice (access required)

By: Guest Opinion October 3, 2017 , 1:00 pm

Coming to agreement on how best to marshal the state’s water resources and to create sustainability for future Arizonans is among the toughest challenges that leaders in our region can take on. Arizona has chosen to act now. We are opting to improve on the work of previous generations of state leaders to ensure that the word “crisis” remains banished from Arizona’s water lexicon.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

(Photo by Ellen O'Brien)

Arizona water policy requires continued vision and leadership (access required)

Was this just a brief respite from 20-plus years of drought, or are we finally at the end of the latest 20- or 30-year dry cycle and ready to start the next wetter period? We don’t know the answers to those questions yet.