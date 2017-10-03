Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
In the end, Arizona must speak with one voice
Coming to agreement on how best to marshal the state’s water resources and to create sustainability for future Arizonans is among the toughest challenges that leaders in our region can take on. Arizona has chosen to act now. We are opting to improve on the work of previous generations of state leaders to ensure that the word “crisis” remains banished from Arizona’s water lexicon.