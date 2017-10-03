Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Focus / Unifying Colorado River policy to avoid water shortage (access required)

Unifying Colorado River policy to avoid water shortage (access required)

By: Guest Opinion October 3, 2017 , 1:00 pm

Collaboration is often touted as key to Arizona’s successes in water management, and it is. We just forget how messy, cantankerous, and difficult collaborating can be. We are seeing it again this summer as the state wrestles with Colorado River and groundwater issues in a stakeholder process led by Gov. Doug Ducey.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

(Photo by Ellen O'Brien)

Arizona water policy requires continued vision and leadership (access required)

Was this just a brief respite from 20-plus years of drought, or are we finally at the end of the latest 20- or 30-year dry cycle and ready to start the next wetter period? We don’t know the answers to those questions yet.