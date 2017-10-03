Vice President Pence arrives in Phoenix to tout tax reform

Vice President Mike Pence has arrived in Arizona to tout the administration’s tax overhaul plan and attend a political reception.

The Republican landed in Phoenix Tuesday afternoon and was met by Gov. Doug Ducey. He’ll join Ducey and local business and community leaders for a discussion on the need for tax reform.

Pence plans to attend a political reception in the evening and spend the night before leaving the state Wednesday morning.

The tax cut proposal unveiled last week would cut corporate tax rates and double the individual income tax exemption. The plan also eliminates the estate tax and contains other tax cuts that mainly benefit the wealthy.