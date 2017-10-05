Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Commentary / KidsCare vital to Arizona families, funding needs to be reinstated (access required)

KidsCare vital to Arizona families, funding needs to be reinstated (access required)

By: Guest Opinion October 5, 2017 , 5:21 pm

Unlike other states, Arizona law says KidsCare will be frozen the day federal funding drops below 100 percent. Arizona is one of 12 states in the country whose CHIP program is paid for entirely by the federal government, which was a major reason we were able to get KidsCare reopened. Over 22,000 children from working Arizona families are now covered through KidsCare, showing us just how needed a program like CHIP is in our state.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

(Photo by Ellen O'Brien)

In the end, Arizona must speak with one voice (access required)

Coming to agreement on how best to marshal the state’s water resources and to create sustainability for future Arizonans is among the toughest challenges that leaders in our region can take on. Arizona has chosen to act now. We are opting to improve on the work of previous generations of state leaders to ensure that the word “crisis” remains banished from Arizona’s water lexicon.