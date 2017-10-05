Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Republicans launch ethics probe against Miranda
Republicans on the Senate Ethics Committee voted today to open an investigation of Miranda for allegedly violating signature gathering laws, but the panel won't do any real investigating until the attorney general weighs in.