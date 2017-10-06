Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Once upon a time Jan, Jay and Jeff lived in the desert (access required)

Once upon a time Jan, Jay and Jeff lived in the desert (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report October 6, 2017 , 5:34 pm

Former Gov. Jan Brewer confirmed that she has talked with Jay Heiler about running for the US Senate and has told other people in Arizona and DC that he should go for it. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the October 6 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

That’s what years of sweeps gets you (access required)

Arizona state employees will pay higher premiums and copays for insurance beginning January 1, and some state lawmakers say that funding sweeps by the Legislature ...