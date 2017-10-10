Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Bisbee: The concern seems pretty local to us (access required)

Bisbee: The concern seems pretty local to us (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report October 10, 2017 , 4:50 pm

The City of Bisbee is defending itself against Petersen’s challenge to its plastic bag ban by arguing that the state has no right to prohibit such bans because it’s not an issue of statewide concern. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the October 10 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

It’s the race to watch for 2018 (access required)

Though expected, Sinema’s candidacy for US Senate sent shockwaves through the state’s political scene, and sets up not only Arizona’s marquee race of 2018, but ...