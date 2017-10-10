Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Bisbee: The concern seems pretty local to us
The City of Bisbee is defending itself against Petersen’s challenge to its plastic bag ban by arguing that the state has no right to prohibit such bans because it’s not an issue of statewide concern. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the October 10 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To ...