Falling dominos may reach from city hall to capitol
Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton’s pending resignation will open up two or three City Council seats, depending on whether Michael Nowakowski joins Kate Gallego and Daniel Valenzuela in the race, which could, in turn, open up some seats in the Legislature. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the October 11 Yellow Sheet Report, ...