Home / Governor's Office / Ducey headed to United Kingdom to tout business

Ducey headed to United Kingdom to tout business

By: The Associated Press October 12, 2017 , 9:47 am

Gov. Doug Ducey

Gov. Doug Ducey (Photo by Katie Campbell/Arizona Capitol Times)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is headed to the United Kingdom for a series of economic development meetings and to meet with tourism industry representatives at an Arizona Cardinals football game outside London.

The Republican leaves next week and will hold meetings from Oct. 19-22. He plans to meet one-on-one with business leaders and tout the economic advantages of doing business in Arizona.

The state exported more than $850 million in goods to the United Kingdom last year and total trade topped $1.4 billion. Arizona’s top exports overall include civilian aircraft components, copper, electronics and military hardware.

Ducey says his administration is positioning the state “to compete not just domestically for jobs and talent, but globally as well.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Issue:

One comment

  1. MS Justice
    October 30, 2017 , 9:06 am at 9:06 am

    he just wanted to go to the football game with Bidwell ,
    trying to lure business into az , make it appealable to those coming in.
    Keep tabs on those you appointed ! !

