Ducey headed to United Kingdom to tout business

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is headed to the United Kingdom for a series of economic development meetings and to meet with tourism industry representatives at an Arizona Cardinals football game outside London.

The Republican leaves next week and will hold meetings from Oct. 19-22. He plans to meet one-on-one with business leaders and tout the economic advantages of doing business in Arizona.

The state exported more than $850 million in goods to the United Kingdom last year and total trade topped $1.4 billion. Arizona’s top exports overall include civilian aircraft components, copper, electronics and military hardware.

Ducey says his administration is positioning the state “to compete not just domestically for jobs and talent, but globally as well.”