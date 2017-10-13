Quantcast
Tameron gets new home & Dem Party gets a new chair (access required)

Tameron gets new home & Dem Party gets a new chair (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report October 13, 2017 , 7:51 pm

Alexis Tameron announced today that she’s stepping down as Arizona Democratic Party chair because she’s moving out of LD26, which means she’ll have to give up her positions as a precinct committeeman and state committeeman in the district. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the October 13 Yellow Sheet Report, go ...

