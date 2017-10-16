Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / They’ve got their reasons (access required)

They’ve got their reasons (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report October 16, 2017 , 4:48 pm

The 73 schools that appealed their A-F letter grades with the Bd of Education focused on multiple aspects that negatively affected their scores, from construction to the state’s teacher shortage to data miscalculations. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the October 16 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Republicans launch ethics probe against Miranda (access required)

Republicans on the Senate Ethics Committee voted today to open an investigation of Miranda for allegedly violating signature gathering laws, but the panel won’t do ...